California's Micro-Mobility Movement Has e-Bike and e-Scooter Companies Competing For Market Share

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cybin CYBN CYBN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing “Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM),” today announced positive preclinical data from a pharmacokinetic study evaluating its proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) molecule, CYB004, delivered via inhalation. According to the announcement, inhaled CYB004 demonstrated significant advantages over both intravenous and inhaled DMT, including longer duration of action and improved bioavailability. The study also demonstrated that inhaled CYB004 showed a similar dose profile and onset of effect to IV DMT. “In many studies, DMT has shown to be a promising and effective psychedelic for the treatment of mental health issues. However, known side effects like disorientation and anxiety and its mode of administration have historically hindered its use and availability,” said Doug Drysdale, chief executive officer of Cybin. “CYB004 via inhalation may solve these challenges and finally support a clinical path forward for this important therapeutic. As part of Cybin’s overall mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics, inhaled CYB004 is being developed to potentially overcome the limitations of IV DMT and become an important treatment option for anxiety disorders for patients and physicians.”

