Last day for Madison Central School students remains on May 17th

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- We'd like to introduce you to some highly motivated children in the south suburbs who sacrifice and give up their free time to work on an innovative school project. As CBS 2's Jim Williams reported Thursday, the project is a video newscast. In undertaking it, the kids are developing their creativity and learning some important classroom lessons. At Madison School in South Holland, you'll see something sort of like you'd find in Studio B at CBS 2 – a camera all set, an anchor in place, a red light on. Madison School calls their newscast...

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO