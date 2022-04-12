ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Olympian’s mother killed by stray bullet while sewing in her Connecticut home: “I couldn’t even say goodbye to you”

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a Puerto Rican Olympian was killed by a stray bullet while sewing in her Connecticut home over the weekend, according to the athlete and police. Police believe Mabel Martinez, 56, was an innocent bystander and the intended target was apparently a man walking outside her home in the...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

FARMINGTON, Conn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his sister’s fiancé while he was in bed, and then fleeing in the victim’s car. According to a news release, Farmington Police received a call on March 16 at 10:56 p.m. about shooting at a home on Sunset Terrace. Responding officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.
