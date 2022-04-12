How to Watch Cavaliers at Nets Play-In Game On Tuesday Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets will get the NBA Play-In Tournament started on Tuesday night in a game to decide the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

The 2021-22 regular season has concluded, which means it is time for the NBA Play-In Tournament to begin!

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to the Barclays Center on Tuesday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a game that will decide the 7-seed and who will take on the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

These two teams just played one another this past Friday with the Nets coming out on top, but that was the regular season. Now, regular season records are meaningless, as every team the rest of the way has the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy on their minds.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been the life of the Brooklyn Nets offense as of late and while they did beat the Cavaliers recently, others will have to step up for the Nets to win this game against Cleveland on Tuesday.

As for the Cavaliers, first-time All-Star Darius Garland will look to replicate his 31-point performance against the Nets the other night, as well as get some help from his other key teammates in Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert and possibly Jarrett Allen, that is if Allen can come back to play given his finger injury.

This 8-seed versus 7-seed matchup in the Eastern Conference is surely going to be a great game, but who will come out on top and avoid having to play in a “winner-take-all” Play-In Game on Friday?

Here's how to watch Tuesday’s game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Nets

WHO : Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-38)

: Cleveland Cavaliers (43-37) vs. Brooklyn Nets (42-38) WHAT : Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: 7-seed Game

: Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: 7-seed Game WHEN : 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 12

: 7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 12 WHERE : Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York TV : TNT

: TNT Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Cavaliers vs. Nets

The Cavaliers and Nets faced off four times during the regular season, Brooklyn winning three of the four games played and outscoring Cleveland by an average of 4.8 points.

The Nets finished the regular season ranking ninth in points per game (112.9), while the Cavaliers finished the regular season ranking fifth in points allowed per game (105.7).

Brooklyn is 20-21 at home this season, compared to Cleveland being 19-22 on the road.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have combined to score an average of 58.2 points per game over the Nets’ last ten games.

Last Matchup:

April 8, 2022 - Cavaliers 107, Nets 118

With both teams fighting for sole possession of the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference near the end of the regular season the Brooklyn Nets came out on top against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to their ability to crash the glass. Brooklyn outrebounded Cleveland 45-31 in this game and both Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown were the main rebounders for the Nets, both players collecting double-digit boards. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined to score 54 points in this game for the Nets, as Darius Garland scored 31 points for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers-Nets Most Recent Games:

Cavaliers last regular season game : The Cavaliers closed out their regular season with a 133-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were resting their starters. Kevin Love had his most efficient game of the season, scoring 32 points (8-11 3PT) and grabbing 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes off-the-bench. Lauri Markkanen also had a strong offensive showing in the season-finale, scoring 23 points on 4-7 from three-point range.

: The Cavaliers closed out their regular season with a 133-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who were resting their starters. Kevin Love had his most efficient game of the season, scoring 32 points (8-11 3PT) and grabbing 10 rebounds in just 15 minutes off-the-bench. Lauri Markkanen also had a strong offensive showing in the season-finale, scoring 23 points on 4-7 from three-point range. Nets last regular season game : Looking to clinch the 7-seed and home court advantage in the Play-In Tournament, the Nets took down the Indiana Pacers 134-126 in their season-finale in Barclays Center. Kevin Durant closed out the year with a 20-point, 10-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, his ninth triple double of the season, and Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 35 points while also collecting 7 rebounds. Six of the eight players to enter the game for the Brooklyn Nets scored at least 10 points.

Latest Injury News:

Cavaliers : Collin Sexton (knee) - OUT, Dean Wade (knee) - OUT, Jarrett Allen (finger) - OUT,

Nets : Joe Harris (ankle) - OUT, Ben Simmons (back) - OUT, Seth Curry (ankle) - PROBABLE, Goran Dragic (health protocols) - AVAILABLE

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED CAVALIERS STARTERS:

G Darius Garland , 6-1 guard: 21.7 points, 8.6 assists

, 6-1 guard: 21.7 points, 8.6 assists G/F Caris LeVert , 6-6 guard/forward: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists

, 6-6 guard/forward: 17.0 points, 4.3 assists G/F Isaac Okoro , 6-5 guard/forward: 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds

, 6-5 guard/forward: 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds F Lauri Markkanen , 7-0 forward: 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds

, 7-0 forward: 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds F/C Evan Mobley , 7-0 center: 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds

PROJECTED NETS STARTERS:

G Kyrie Irving , 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-2 guard: 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists G Seth Curry (P) , 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists

, 6-2 guard: 15.0 points, 3.6 assists F Bruce Brown , 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-4 guard/forward: 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds F Kevin Durant , 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

, 6-10 forward: 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists C Andre Drummond , 6-10 center: 7.9 points, 9.3 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Nets opened up as a 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers and the odds have since drifted to -8.5 in favor of Brooklyn.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 228.5 points.

What to watch for:

The winner of this game will claim the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and draw a first-round matchup with the 2-seeded Boston Celtics.

Darius Garland has been dominant offensively for the Cavaliers as of late, scoring at least 22 points in 15 of his last 18 games.

Bruce Brown has been an “x-factor” for the Nets as of late, averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.3 blocks and shooting 46.3% from three-point range since the start of March.

The Brooklyn Nets were the preseason favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

