Wisconsin State

State Debate: Despite the numbers, Wisconsin GOP obstructs health care, says Bill Kaplan

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan complains that Wisconsin Republicans continue to ignore math and obstruct healthcare coverage. The GOP has not only refused to expand Medicaid in the state, but has fought every attempt by Gov. Evers to fight the virus. All this despite the toll that lack of coverage...

WausauPilot

Evers vetoes more than 40 Republican-backed bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, on Friday vetoed a package of bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have made a series of changes to the battleground state’s election laws. Republicans who fast-tracked the bills...
WISN

Gov. Evers signs bill that makes threatening health care worker a felony

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that makes threatening a health care worker a felony. The bill makes it a felony punishable up to six years in prison to threaten health care workers in their official capacity or their families in reaction to something that happened at health care facility.
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
Daily Mail

Republican senators eye sweeping probes into Joe Biden’s family, Dr. Fauci and the southern border: Top lawmaker blasts 'lack of transparency' and promises inquiry into Hunter should the GOP take back majority

Top Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Senate are already crafting a sweeping wishlist of investigations into Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the southwestern border among other subjects in the event they take back the Congressional majority in November, a new report suggests on Sunday. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) criticized...
Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
