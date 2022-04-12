ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

AbbVie Releases New Data From Mid-Stage Navitoclax Combo Trial In Bone Marrow Cancer

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

AbbVie Inc ABBV has announced new data from a Phase 2 trial of navitoclax combined with ruxolitinib in myelofibrosis patients at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting. The results presented at AACR 2022 were from REFINE Phase 2 trial, which included patients...

www.benzinga.com

