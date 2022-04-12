Firefighters injured in tanker explosions in Pa.

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Longmont were able to keep a garage fire from spreading to homes early Wednesday morning. Crews rushed to the burning garage located at 134 Marshall Place at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. (credit: City of Longmont) When they arrived, firefighters found a detached garage behind the home on fire as a result of multiple explosions from propane tanks. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, police officers worked to evacuate nearby homes. (credit: City of Longmont) “I heard a huge explosion… looked out the window saw fire coming out of the garage. It had blown one of the garage doors off and that’s when I hollered to my wife to call 911, get the dog outside, get out of the house,” said homeowner Michael Gianetti. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the home, with the only damage to the exterior siding and windows, and the back awning. (credit: Justin Adams) The fire was under control just after 7 a.m. Crews remained on scene for several hours to dose hot spots. Neighboring residents were allowed back in their homes. What caused the fire is being investigated. No one was hurt.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 28 DAYS AGO