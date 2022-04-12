Dakota State Softball and Track & Field Has Schedule Changed

The Nebraska Softball team extended its winning streak to 15 with a doubleheader sweep of Iowa on Tuesday. The Lady Huskers rolled over Iowa in game one 14-0 in five innings. Nebraska pounded out 14 hits as every starter for the Big Red recorded a hit with Cam Ybarra, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell all had two hits. Bredwell also led the Huskers with a career-high five RBIs, notching a single and a bases-clearing triple. In the circle, Courtney Wallace (12-5) earned the win, pitching three innings and holding the Hawkeyes to one hit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO