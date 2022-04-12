Dakota State Softball and Track & Field Has Schedule Changed

The 2022 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: At New Balance National meet set state record in 60 dash preliminary round with 7.53, sixth in 55 dash (7.01); at New England meet won 55 dash (7.03) and won 300 (38.22, meet record); at State Open won 55 dash (7.01), won 300 (39.93), ran a leg of winning 4x200 relay (1:45.67); at Class LL won 55 dash (7.14), won 300 (39.58, meet record), ran a leg of the winning 4x200 relay (1:46.50); also holds indoor state records in 55 dash (6.96) and 200 (24.31).
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University announced Wednesday Lora Westling will be the new head coach for the women’s basketball team. Westling will be the sixth head coach for the program, according to Washburn University. A formal press conference announcing the hiring will take place Friday, April 15, at 2 p.m.
The Nebraska Softball team extended its winning streak to 15 with a doubleheader sweep of Iowa on Tuesday. The Lady Huskers rolled over Iowa in game one 14-0 in five innings. Nebraska pounded out 14 hits as every starter for the Big Red recorded a hit with Cam Ybarra, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell all had two hits. Bredwell also led the Huskers with a career-high five RBIs, notching a single and a bases-clearing triple. In the circle, Courtney Wallace (12-5) earned the win, pitching three innings and holding the Hawkeyes to one hit.
One of the Wichita area's top high school football players says he'll play college football at K-State. Wichita Collegiate's Wesley Fair announced his commitment on social media this morning. Fair is considered a 3-star prospect and is expected to play defensive back in college. He is the second Wichita area...
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
The New Jersey native will lead on-campus recruiting, assist with event coordination, and more, according to HBCU Gameday. As the climate changes for minority and underrepresented hires, Howard University makes history in hiring Janice Pettyjohn to become the first woman hired to a full-time position for the school’s football program.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 48th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s tennis team recorded its third straight sweep after a 7-0 decision over Emporia State Sunday afternoon at Harmon Park. UNK improves to 9-7 (3-2 MIAA) and now has eight 7-0 wins this season. The Hornets, meanwhile, fall to 6-8 (2-3)...
Due to inclement weather, tonight's game vs. Creighton has been suspended after three innings. Any update on resuming the contest in Lincoln will be provided at a later date. Tickets to tonight's game can be used for a possible rescheduled date or exchanged for general admission to another regular-season home game.
East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central City/Fullerton/Centura Kernels baseball team has dominated all season long and Tuesday night was no different as they took on Crete at home in hopes to keep their perfect record alive. The Kernels were the last unbeaten team standing in Class B coming in.
