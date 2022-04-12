ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Police Beat for Tuesday, April 12th, 2022

By WJBD Staff
Cover picture for the articleSalem Police have arrested a 39-year-old Salem man for alleged domestic battery. Anthony Quesada of Jeanne Drive is accused of striking and grabbing the hair of another resident of the home. He was gone at the time police were...

