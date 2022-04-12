ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Rock, WI

Crash blocks US 14 in both directions outside Lone Rock

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Sauk County Sheriff’s officials, fire and EMS crews from Spring Green and Lone Rock...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

I-10 East Blocked By Crash

Drivers coming from Duson and points west who need to get to Lafayette and points farther east need to take U. S. 90 this afternoon. Traffic on Interstate 10 East is at a standstill because of a crash with injuries near the Scott exit. According to witnesses, traffic was backed up past the Duson exit as of 1 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Green, WI
Sauk County, WI
Accidents
County
Sauk County, WI
Spring Green, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Spring Green, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Lone Rock, WI
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 southbound lanes blocked due to crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Southbound lanes of I-71 at E. 17th Avenue have been blocked due to a crash, Columbus police said. Five people were transported to local hospitals — all in stable condition — as a result of the traffic crash Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two were taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlantic City Press

Crash blocks portion of Wrangleboro Road

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The eastbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike near Wrangleboro Road were blocked off Wednesday morning due to a motor vehicle crash. People were being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WMBF

Crash blocks lanes on Carolina Forest Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is slowing traffic Thursday morning in the Carolina Forest community. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say all lanes are blocked. Additional details on the crash, including...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Sauk County Sheriff#Ems#Channel 3000
KTRE

Both southbound lanes of US 69 blocked after wreck 2 miles outside Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both southbound lanes of US Highway 69 South are blocked after a wreck occurred about two miles outside of Lufkin Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office warned motorists traveling on that stretch of Highway 69 South...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS Minnesota

Argument Aboard Minneapolis Bus Leads To Shooting On Chicago Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis following an argument aboard a city bus. Metro Transit police say two passengers got into an argument at about 3 p.m. on a 5M bus traveling along Chicago Avenue. (credit: CBS) Both passengers got off the bus on East 33rd Street, and one soon shot the other before fleeing the scene. Police didn’t release the ages of the passengers involved, only describing them as males. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

Multiple Vehicles Fully Engulfed In Flames In Fire At Tacony Warehouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. Fire officials say crews were called to New State Road and Knorr Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fire crews arrived to find multiple vehicles engulfed as flames shot into the air. Chopper 3 video captured crews pulling vehicles to safety just feet away from the blaze. There is no word on what started the fire. Officials say the blaze has not spread to the building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy