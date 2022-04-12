ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Central School Board approves personnel items

amazingmadison.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Central School Board approved several personnel items during its regular meeting on Monday. The board approved the hiring of Audra Lynam as a high school English teacher for...

www.amazingmadison.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Northwestern

District 65 board approves plan to establish 5th Ward school

For the first time in over 50 years, 5th Ward parents may be able to send their children to a public neighborhood school nearby. Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a student assignment and school plan that would construct a K-8 school in Evanston’s historically Black 5th Ward. District 65 elementary school students living in the 5th Ward are currently assigned to five schools across the district.
EVANSTON, IL
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Boys Tennis#High School#English
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts. DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:. Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025. Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through...
EDUCATION
KFYR-TV

Bismarck School Board approves $12 million for Legacy High School expansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though Legacy High School was finished just seven years ago, Bismarck Public Schools is undertaking a project to expand the school to accommodate for the growing community. The Bismarck School Board voted to approve the funds for the expansion Monday evening. “Legacy currently is the...
BISMARCK, ND
Voice News

Richmond school board approves bond paving project at high school

After being sworn in as a new trustee on the Richmond Community Schools Board of Education March 14, James Surowiec was able to add his voice to the unanimous vote in favor of approving contracts for a high school area paving project. Surowiec was appointed to fill the vacancy on...
RICHMOND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves budget

(Audubon) The FY23 School Budget for Audubon has been approved. On Monday night the school board approved the budget with a tax levy rate that is slightly higher at $12.26 per thousand dollars of valuation. The rise, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, is a result of increased enrollment. “We had over a 20 student increase. The school budget review committee gives us authority to spend money to educate those children, but then in order to get that money we need to levy taxes against our property tax payers. So that’s how we get the cash to educate those students. We will have a slight increase this year, but on the whole it’s a good problem to have because it’s all due to an increase in enrollment.”
AUDUBON, IA
kpic

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy