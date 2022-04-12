ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This biodegradable children’s building block game is made entirely from recycled rice husks

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRice Husk Village is a modular toy game made entirely from discarded rice husk waste. On a yearly basis, around 120 million tons of rice husks are discarded worldwide. The husk is the plant material that covers rice grains, which is ultimately discarded because humans do not digest it. highly resistant...

