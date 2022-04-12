ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia's invasion has caused $80 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure, economists say. This chart breaks down what's been hit.

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT8I1_0f6lxW0V00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38G55v_0f6lxW0V00
Buildings were destroyed or severely damaged by Russian attacks in the Makariv region near Kyiv on April 10, 2022.

Cem Tekkesinoglu/ dia images via Getty Images

  • Russia has caused $80.4 billion of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure, economists say.
  • 145 factories and 205 medical institutions have been hit, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.
  • The KSE said $80.4 billion was a low estimate and the true losses were likely to be much higher.

Russia has caused $80.4 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure since its invasion began on February 24, according to estimates from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

Eight civilian airports, 145 factories, almost 600 educational institutions, and 205 medical institutions have been damaged, destroyed, or seized, per an analysis by the KSE, which ran to April 11.

Including indirect losses, such as reduced investment and an outflow of labor, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost as much as $600 billion, according to estimates from Ukraine's economy ministry and the KSE.

The $80.4 billion figure for physical infrastructure losses includes nearly $30 billion each in damage to residential buildings and roads, per the KSE research.

"This is a lower bound estimate and the true losses are likely to be times higher," the KSE said, noting that its analysis was based only on publicly-available evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cAbQ_0f6lxW0V00

Kyiv School of Economics

Russian missiles destroyed what Reuters reported was Ukraine's only fully-functioning oil refinery in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region in early April. The region's governor said that the refinery could no longer function, per the news service.

Ukrainian forces have said that Russia dropped several bombs on a maternity hospital in Mariupol . Russia has also targeted seaports and fuel depots .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CkorA_0f6lxW0V00
A building destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, on April 11, 2022.

Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In its spring report , released Sunday, the World Bank said that damage to Ukraine's infrastructure was likely to be well in excess of $100 billion . It said economic activity was now "impossible in large swathes" of Ukraine because of the infrastructure damage, and predicted that the country's economy would shrink by 45% in 2022.

The bank said the loss of production, exports, and human capital were expected to have "lasting economic and social repercussions."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Infrastructure#Economists#Russian#Kse#Reuters
Vox

What Chinese media is saying about Russia’s Ukraine war

The close of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, on February 20, was a key moment in trying to decipher Russia’s Ukraine invasion plans. Russian President Vladimir Putin would wait until after the Games, the theory went, so as not to distract from the Olympics and to avoid jeopardizing any support Moscow would need from Beijing.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy