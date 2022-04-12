Russia's invasion has caused $80 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure, economists say. This chart breaks down what's been hit.

Buildings were destroyed or severely damaged by Russian attacks in the Makariv region near Kyiv on April 10, 2022. Cem Tekkesinoglu/ dia images via Getty Images

Russia has caused $80.4 billion of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure, economists say.

145 factories and 205 medical institutions have been hit, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

The KSE said $80.4 billion was a low estimate and the true losses were likely to be much higher.

Russia has caused $80.4 billion worth of damage to Ukraine's physical infrastructure since its invasion began on February 24, according to estimates from the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

Eight civilian airports, 145 factories, almost 600 educational institutions, and 205 medical institutions have been damaged, destroyed, or seized, per an analysis by the KSE, which ran to April 11.

Including indirect losses, such as reduced investment and an outflow of labor, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has cost as much as $600 billion, according to estimates from Ukraine's economy ministry and the KSE.

The $80.4 billion figure for physical infrastructure losses includes nearly $30 billion each in damage to residential buildings and roads, per the KSE research.

"This is a lower bound estimate and the true losses are likely to be times higher," the KSE said, noting that its analysis was based only on publicly-available evidence.

Russian missiles destroyed what Reuters reported was Ukraine's only fully-functioning oil refinery in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region in early April. The region's governor said that the refinery could no longer function, per the news service.

Ukrainian forces have said that Russia dropped several bombs on a maternity hospital in Mariupol . Russia has also targeted seaports and fuel depots .

A building destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, on April 11, 2022. Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In its spring report , released Sunday, the World Bank said that damage to Ukraine's infrastructure was likely to be well in excess of $100 billion . It said economic activity was now "impossible in large swathes" of Ukraine because of the infrastructure damage, and predicted that the country's economy would shrink by 45% in 2022.

The bank said the loss of production, exports, and human capital were expected to have "lasting economic and social repercussions."