Centralia Citywide cleanup Saturday praised by city officials

EDWARDSVILLE - Morel mushroom mania has started for the season and one Madison County expert might be the first hunter to find a specific morel species this year. Gary Vondrasek, of Edwardsville, who's in his 70s, has been mushroom hunting for 50 years, and more than 40 of those years in Madison County. He recently found the Morchella esculenta, or the "yellows," commonly known as common morel, morel, yellow morel, true morel, morel mushroom, and sponge morel. It is one of the most readily recognized of all the edible mushrooms and highly sought. "It's the most delicious wild flavor growing in the woods right now," Vondrasek said. "I found the earliest of that variety, when it's the most robust and most flavorful. You don't need to wash them. A mushroom hunter, a good one, never washes them."

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO