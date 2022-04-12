ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel attempt to outdo 'Baby Shark' with new children's song

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlsFB_0f6lxLXk00

April 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel attempted to outdo "Baby Shark" with their own children's song.

The 37-year-old singer and 54-year-old late-night host did their best to write a catchy children's song during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The "Baby Shark" music video created by Pinkfong went viral following its release in 2016. The video is the most-viewed YouTube video of all time with more than 10 billion views.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry and Kimmel tried to come up with a song that parents equally hate and "really captures the imagination of children."

"Something that maybe has like a total of five or six notes," Kimmel suggested.

"Repetitive," Perry added.

Perry and Kimmel created the song "Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop" and an accompanying music video. The video shows the pair wearing colorful outfits while standing in front of a rainbow and sunshine background.

"Clap your hands and stomp your feet / Give me something good to eat," Perry sings. "Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop!"

"First the food goes in your mouth / Then it starts to travel down south / Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop!" the pair add.

Perry released her sixth studio album, Smile, in August 2020. She last released the single "When I'm Gone" with Alesso in December.

Moments from Katy Perry's music career

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

See 'American Idol' Judge Lionel Richie Get Extremely Emotional Over Touching Audition

Okay, y'all! Consider this your fair warning that you're going to want a box of tissues after watching this American Idol audition. When Kelsie Dolin from West Virginia stood in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan for her audition, she brought Lionel to tears. Considering that it was her first time singing in front of an audience ever, we'd like to think that reaction is even better than the applause she received from all three judges.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alesso
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Katy Perry
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Baby Shark#Yum Yum
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Mix 95.7FM

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy