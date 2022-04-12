Katy Perry, Jimmy Kimmel attempt to outdo 'Baby Shark' with new children's song

April 12 (UPI) -- Katy Perry and Jimmy Kimmel attempted to outdo "Baby Shark" with their own children's song.

The 37-year-old singer and 54-year-old late-night host did their best to write a catchy children's song during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The "Baby Shark" music video created by Pinkfong went viral following its release in 2016. The video is the most-viewed YouTube video of all time with more than 10 billion views.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry and Kimmel tried to come up with a song that parents equally hate and "really captures the imagination of children."

"Something that maybe has like a total of five or six notes," Kimmel suggested.

"Repetitive," Perry added.

Perry and Kimmel created the song "Yum Yum Nom Nom Toot Toot Poop" and an accompanying music video. The video shows the pair wearing colorful outfits while standing in front of a rainbow and sunshine background.

"Clap your hands and stomp your feet / Give me something good to eat," Perry sings. "Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop!"

"First the food goes in your mouth / Then it starts to travel down south / Yum yum, nom nom, toot toot, poop!" the pair add.

Perry released her sixth studio album, Smile, in August 2020. She last released the single "When I'm Gone" with Alesso in December.

