Petoskey, MI

Petoskey tennis ties for second in Up North Invite; EJ baseball, softball get started

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 1 day ago
TRAVERSE CITY — The Petoskey girls’ tennis team would have much rather opened the season with a non-conference foe, getting in some relaxed matches before jumping right into Big North Conference opponents.

But, spring often has a mind of its own.

So when Petoskey finally opened the season Monday, they did so in the annual Up North Invitational hosted by Traverse City Central.

Petoskey met up with others out of the BNC, including the Trojans, TC West and Cadillac and ended with a tie for second place with West.

The Northmen also had one flight champion on the day in new No. 4 singles player, Emma Markham.

Traverse City Central earned the victory with 22 points and six flight champions, while Petoskey and West each tied with 11 points and Cadillac finished with four.

In singles, Petoskey’s Markham of the No. 4 slot earned a 6-3, 6-0 win to start over Cadillac, topped TC West in a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 match, then beat Central in a 7-6(5), 7-5 match to finish unbeaten.

At No. 1 singles, Lindsey LaGrou defeated Cadillac 6-0, 6-0 and West, 6-2, 6-1, but fell to Central in a 6-1, 6-1 match.

MaRynn Corey of No. 2 singles had a similar path, defeating West in a 6-2, 6-3 match, then Cadillac, 6-1, 6-0, but dropped a 6-4, 6-3 match against TC Central.

At No. 3 singles, Jordan Stark dropped all three matches.

Petoskey’s top doubles team came as the No. 4 team of Julia Genschaw and Remington Barnadyn, with the duo earning a pair of wins.

They opened with a 6-0, 6-4 win over West, topped Cadillac in a 6-2, 6-1 match, then fell to Central in a 6-3, 6-2 final.

Petoskey’s No. 1 doubles team of Claire Hoffman and Remi Dunkel, as well as the No. 2 doubles team of Laura Pawlick and Anna Varnhagen both earned one victory, while Soroya Kaminski and Abby Donovan of No. 3 doubles went winless.

Petoskey will next head to the Hudsonville Eagle Invite this Saturday, April 16 for their next match.

BASEBALL

Inland Lakes 3, East Jordan 2

East Jordan 5, Inland Lakes 4 (8in)

EAST JORDAN — East Jordan’s Tommy Reid III picked right up where he left off a year ago for the Red Devils on the diamond, as EJ opened with a split against Inland Lakes.

Reid took a no-hitter into the fifth inning of game one, though eventually took the loss behind two unearned runs, one hit allowed and 10 strikeouts through four and two thirds.

East Jordan dropped the opener 3-2, then earned a 5-4 eight-inning victory in game two.

Reid, Kaleb Schroeder and Mason Malpass all collected the lone hits in game one.

In game two, Ben Reid delivered a walk-off fielders choice in the eighth.

Malpass also had four singles and two RBIs, while Dawson Carey started on the mound and Schroeder ended up going five and two thirds with 10 strikeouts. Hayden Peck later earned the win in relief.

“Reid and Schroeder both pitched exceptionally well and really deserved a W on the mound but our bats were very quiet in our first outing of the year,” East Jordan coach Tom Reid said. “Once we get the bats going, we’re going to be a heckuva team.”

East Jordan will next host Central Lake on Thursday, April 14.

SOFTBALL

Inland Lakes 8, East Jordan 6

East Jordan 7, Inland Lakes 7

EAST JORDAN — East Jordan softball opened the 2022 campaign Monday against visiting Inland Lakes, taking a 8-6 loss and tying 7-7 in the nightcap.

East Jordan’s bats were cranking in the opener, with Elliona Leaman doubling twice, Lindsey Cross singled twice, Skylar Barnett tripled, Kylie Skrocki had a single and two RBIs and Reva Sue Norton singled and had an RBI.

Norton took the loss pitching, striking out five, while Natalie Wandrie earned the win for Inland Lakes with eight strikeouts. She also led at the plate for the Bulldogs with a home run, triple, single and five RBIs.

In the 7-7 tie, Rhyen Olson had a home run, double and two RBIs for East Jordan and Norton doubled twice and had three RBIs.

Sophie Snyder pitched for the Red Devils and struck out two.

“I am really pleased with the way we competed today,” East Jordan coach Meg Kitson said. “Our pitching did a good job in their first varsity action. Our defense played great fro early in the season and our offense was pretty good too.”

East Jordan will next host Central Lake on Thursday, April 14.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

