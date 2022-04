Surveillance cameras at a Brooklyn subway station were not working during a rush-hour attack that injured at least 28 people, with questions emerging about how the fugitive gunman escaped capture.New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed said the MTA cameras suffered “some sort of malfunction” when the shooter opened fire and escaped at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue station in Sunset Park.“We are communicating with the MTA to find out was it throughout the entire station or if it was just one camera,” he told WCBS Radio.A uniformed officer, meanwhile, reportedly approached that arrived at the scene said his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO