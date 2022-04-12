ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stimulus Update: Don't Let This Simple Mistake Hold Up Your Tax Refund

By Dana George
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqFzD_0f6lx89Y00

Image source: Getty Images

Approximately 33% of Americans wait until the last minute to file taxes. If you're one of those late-filers, you might actually be in luck. Filing late this year gives you the opportunity to learn from other people's mistakes.

The biggest problem this year appears to be simple math errors, including issues involving claims filed for additional Child Tax Credit money, Recovery Rebate Credit, and the Earn Income Tax Credit.

Get this: Between Jan. 1 and July 15, 2021, the IRS sent out somewhere in the vicinity of 7.4 million math error notices for stimulus payment mistakes alone. Of the 11 million notices sent regarding math errors, more than 67% of them were due to pandemic-related stimulus issues. We're not sure how many letters will be sent this tax year.

What you can do

The thing about waiting until the last minute to file your taxes is that you may feel rushed. Don't let a ticking clock prevent you from double-checking your math.

If double-checking your math is not your idea of a good time, congratulations, you're normal. One thing that can help is online tax software . Even if you pride yourself on doing your own taxes, online software is great at catching math errors. Think of it as your tax editor, catching any mistakes that may slip your notice.

You could also hire a tax preparer, but they're swamped this time of year and it may be tough to find somebody this late in the game. If you don't want to hire a tax preparer or can't find one, we advise that you:

  • Check and double check your math, or
  • Use online tax software

Wonder how 67% of the math error notices sent by the IRS last year were stimulus-related?

According to Fortune, if you receive a letter from the IRS this year, it may be because your gross adjusted income (AGI) exceeded these amounts in 2021: $75,000 if you're a single filer, $150,000 if you're married filing jointly, or $112,500 if you file as head of household.

Any stimulus funds paid out in 2021 were based on the last tax return you filed (presumably, 2020). If your income increased in 2021, you may be asked to return some or all of the stimulus funds deposited in your bank account .

It's not so much a math issue as a 2021 was better than 2020 issue. But still, the IRS will view it as a math error. You did nothing wrong, but could still owe money.

At the heart of other math error letters is the Recovery Rebate Credit. As a quick reminder: The Recovery Rebate Credit was a refundable tax credit that anyone who did not receive their third stimulus check could request while filing 2021 taxes. A filer may have received a math error letter if they earned too much to qualify for the stimulus payment.

Old-fashioned addition and subtraction

Of course, a letter from the IRS telling you that there's been a math mistake made may have nothing to do with stimulus payments, Child Tax Credit, or any other pandemic-related issue. It could be that something was added or subtracted incorrectly. It happens.

Read more: 3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Tax Refund, According to an Expert

If the IRS gets it wrong

You may receive a letter and realize the IRS got it wrong. Your math is right and there was an error on their side. The IRS encourages people to call them to review their return with a representative at (800) 829-8374.

While that sounds great, it's not as easy as one might imagine. The odds of speaking with a live representative on your first try are low due to understaffing and a backlog of tax returns. Keep trying, though. Whether your letter says so or not (some letters omitted this bit of information), you have 60 days to appeal a math error letter. It's up to you to provide additional information to show the IRS that you're right and that it needs to reverse the initial finding. If you don't contact them in that 60 days, you lose all rights to appeal or to reverse the charges.

The moral of this story is to address the issue once a letter is received. Despite the urban legends we hear about the IRS, the agency is actually quite willing to work with you to get things right. If you made a mistake, chances are, it's not a big deal. It may take a call or two to get it sorted out, but once you've cleared the matter up you can move on to more important things.

Read more: 4 Ways to Save Money on Your 2021 Taxes

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Stimulus Bill#Tax Credit#Americans#Recovery Rebate Credit
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: $1,657 checks going out tomorrow

The third batch of Social Security checks worth an average of $1,657 will be going out for the month of March tomorrow. These checks are for those who collect benefits and have birthdays landing between the 21st and 301st of any given month. The checks will be the third check...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
KHQ Right Now

SCAM ALERT: Banks and credit unions are seeing an increase of dangerous phising scams

Financial institutions, including STCU, are seeing a sharp increase in scammers trying to trick consumers into revealing account numbers and other sensitive information. The attacks are taking the form of bogus emails and texts designed to look like they originate from your bank and credit union. In some cases, fraudsters have taken the additional step of linking to counterfeit websites that can look remarkably similar to a financial institution’s website.
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Voice

IRS Issues Warning To Taxpayers About Filing

With tax season well underway and many Americans scrambling to file before the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is advising of certain details to double-check before submitting the required paperwork. With approximately 25 percent of Americans having already filed in advance of the deadline of Monday, April 18, the...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are still giving payments in 2022?

As inflation continues across the U.S., many Americans are still struggling after stimulus payments ended in 2021. While federal checks are no longer happening, some are collecting the last of them through their tax return. In some states, residents may see stimulus checks from the state government. Who will see...
BUSINESS
money.com

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Could you see a $2,753 monthly check?

The Social Security Administration sends checks each month for various programs to millions of Americans. In April, some could see $2,553. New months mean new payments, and April has just begun. Every year programs like SSI, and SSDI see a potential boost to help keep up with inflation. Which states...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
176K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy