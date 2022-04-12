ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Credit Consortium: Bucks County Community College Pairs with DeSales for Continuing Ed Initiative

Image via Godisable Jacob at Pexels.

A dual-admission arrangement between Bucks County Community College and DeSales University is good news for the area’s continuing ed students. Janelle Hill schooled her readers on the program’s particulars in The DeSales Fund.

Students at Bucks County Community College can continue their educations at DeSales University, elevating a two-year associates degree to a four-year bachelor’s degree.

The program applies to holders of an Associate of Arts or Science degree with a 2.0 cumulative GPA who enroll at DeSales within one year of finishing at the community college, absent attendance at any other educational institution.

DeSales currently has similar agreements with local community colleges, including:

  • Lehigh Carbon Community College
  • Northampton Community College
  • Montgomery County Community College

Adding Bucks, its leaders thought, simply made sense.

“It is vital to maintain good relationships with our area community colleges,” says Rev. Fr. James Greenfield, OSFS 1984, Ed.D., president of DeSales. “We are very pleased to partner with Bucks County Community College and to provide students with a seamless transfer.”

Bucks students who complete the dual admission intent form will be eligible to take one course at DeSales tuition free prior to matriculation.

Students with a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or higher who intend to enroll as full-time students at DeSales will also receive a scholarship equal to 50 percent of the tuition rate.

More on this pathway to a bachelor’s degree is at The DeSales Fund.

Comments / 0

