ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

What to Do If You Can't Afford to Pay Your Tax Bill on Time

By Lawrence Banton
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9JQw_0f6lwMxk00

Sponsored

For many Americans, tax season can be a headache for a number of reasons. Gathering relevant documents to prepare for an accurate filing is only half the battle. Actually paying your tax bill can be burdensome for many, especially if that bill turns out to be higher than expected.

What should a person do if their tax bill is more than they can afford?

First of all, do not ignore it! Penalties can be severe and it accrues interest. The IRS calculates underpayment penalties based on how much you owe and how late you are in paying. Penalties typically range from 0.5 percent to 25 percent of the amount due

If you cannot find the cash or credit from short-term borrowing like on a credit card, consider a payment plan with the IRS. There are several options depending on the amount of tax due and the terms you need to pay it off.

This tax advice is brought to you by our partner Jackson Hewitt.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What's to Come With Inflation Hitting a 40-Year High in March

Beth Ann Bovino, the U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, joined Cheddar to break down the March CPI data and outline the bright spots of consumer spending amid rising costs. She noted that with consumers switching more to services coming out of quarantine rather than purchasing goods, it could create a lessening of demand that will help reduce inflationary pressures going forward, but the Fed will still have to move aggressively. "We expect now that the Fed is going to raise rates about 6 to 7 times — a 50-point basis hike is basically baked in the cake right now," Bovino said. "Could there be a second 50-point basis? Certainly, we wouldn't be surprised."
BUSINESS
CNET

Don't Make These Common Tax Return Errors if You Want Your Refund Quickly From the IRS

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The days of filing a tax return with pen and paper are long gone -- the complexity of the modern US tax code makes using tax software or hiring a tax professional a must for most people. However, the most common mistakes that Americans make when filing taxes are far easier to address than items like the home office deduction or overpayment of child tax credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Filing#Tax Advice#Americans
CNET

Filing a Tax Extension: Money You'll Delay if You Don't File Your Taxes by April 18

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. So far this year, the IRS has sent out more than 45 million tax refunds to those who've submitted their 2021 tax returns. With less than a month left to get your taxes submitted, you may be thinking of filing a tax extension. It's understandable if you can't file your taxes by the April 18 deadline, but you could be delaying thousands of dollars owed to you.
INCOME TAX
WOOD

Make sure your taxes don’t catch you off guard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us file our taxes every year with the hope that we’ll get a big refund. But some taxpayers are surprised to learn that they actually owe Uncle Sam some money. Not the news any of us want to hear but there are also other tax surprises that can catch retirees off guard.
KENTWOOD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Cheddar News

Zuckerberg Tries to Monetize Metaverse After Failed Stablecoin Project

In this photo illustration the Horizon Worlds logo seen displayed on a smartphone and in the background the Meta Platforms logo. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Speaking as a legless cartoon avatar, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced plans to begin monetizing the company's Horizon...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Stocks Give Up Gains, End Lower Following Inflation Report

Logos the New York Stock Exchange adorn trading posts, on the floor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Stocks are opening higher and bond yields are falling, Tuesday, April 12, as investors cling to strands of hope in mostly discouraging report on inflation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) Stocks ended slightly lower on...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Sharply Lower Amid Treasury Yield Spike

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as investors weighed record-high Treasury yields, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, potential policy moves from the Federal Reserve, and the start of earnings season. Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We expected volatility to continue after this recent rally of the last past few weeks. None of the big headwinds have really changed," he said.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Here's What to Do if You Miss the Tax Day Deadline

Each year Tax Day seems to sneak up on Americans and many actually miss the filing deadline. This year federal taxes are due on Monday, April 18, but let's say — whoops! — you miss it. We asked the experts at Jackson Hewitt what you should know if you blow the deadline.
INCOME TAX
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Turn Positive in Final Hour to Close Higher

U.S. stocks saw a jump in the final hour of Thursday's session, and ultimately closed slightly higher for the day. Tim Pagliara, Chief Investment Officer of CapWealth, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "The markets have had to digest a lot of action from the federal reserve this quarter and it's affecting everything from mortgage rates to how they value stocks," he said.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Hungry Javelina Gets Stuck in Car, Goes for Ride in Arizona

In this photo provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a javelina is seen inside a Subaru station wagon in Cornville, Ariz., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Sheriff's deputies in Yavapai County responded to the call in the community 10 miles south of Sedona, Ariz., about the javelina stuck in a car. The animal had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos when the hatch closed. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP)
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy