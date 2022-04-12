ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

GF adds to summer construction season

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can add rehab work on the DeMers Avenue overpass and Washington Street pedestrian underpass to...

knoxradio.com

Central Illinois Proud

Construction at Distillery Labs in Peoria expected to begin this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An innovation and technology hub in downtown Peoria originally expected to open this spring is coming closer to reality. What was once Illinois Central College’s Thomas K. Thomas building in Downtown Peoria will soon become known as Distillery Labs. “We’re not actually distilling spirits...
PEORIA, IL
WYTV.com

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Last May, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that’s going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together. Now, it’s being relocated. “It’s so...
POLITICS
KNOX News Radio

GF County selects construction manager for jail project

The Grand Forks County Commission has unanimously approved Construction Engineers of Grand Forks to be the Construction Manager at Risk for the correctional center and juvenile detention center project. County Administrator Tom Ford said three companies applied. All were interviewed. But Construction Engineers was the preference of a selection committee.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Co. Commission puts pause on wind farm applications

The Grand Forks County Commission has unanimously approved a moratorium of up to 90-days on wind farm applications in the county. Currently, the county has no wind farms, but a company called Whiskey Creek is inquiring about a potential site in western Grand Forks County. Some residents are concerned about...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Audit: Gwinner Fire Dept. used public money for booze, food, golf

– — A state audit of a rural fire department in eastern North Dakota found that it used public money to purchase booze, food and golf outings for its volunteers and staff. State Auditor Josh Gallion said Friday that the Gwinner Rural Fire Protection District spent more than $28,000 of public funds on alcohol, meals and golf trips from 2015 to 2020. Fire officials in the town of about 1,100 say the funds used for the purchases came from raffle ticket sales, and money was kept in a separate bank account than its general fund account derived from tax dollars. Gallion says any money received by such an entity is considered public money.
GWINNER, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF schools to interview business candidates

After reopening the search for a new Business Manager the Grand Forks School District has five candidate interviews scheduled for today (Tuesday). The first round of ads produced only one applicant – who rejected the district’s compensation package. In July the school board approved a new contract for...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Fufeng advisory vote in GF still a possibility

After talking about last week’s rejection of petitions seeking a vote on the proposed Fufeng project the council last night (Monday) opted to end the conversation – for now. Council member Jeannie Mock asked her colleagues to suspend the agenda to include a discussion on the petitions –...
INDUSTRY
KNOX News Radio

West School development taking shape

Developers of the former West School site are readying the parcel for construction of about a dozen single family homes. The Grand Forks council gave preliminary approval last night (Monday) to plans and specs for the project. The redevelopment includes construction of sanitary sewer…water main…and storm sewer improvements to be installed with private funds. Construction will take place during the 2022 and 2023 season.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF City Auditor rejects Fufeng petitions

Despite having a legal number of signatures, the Grand Forks Auditor’s office has deemed the petition on the Fufeng project to be insufficient. Maureen Storstad sent a letter to the committee behind the petition today (Fri), saying she rejected the documents, which attempted to put the issue of the proposed corn milling plant to a vote.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

June ballot set….23 running for GF School Board

Grand Forks voters are assured of seeing two new members on the city council in June. Monday was the deadline to file for office and races are set in Ward 2 and Ward 4. The Ward 2 ballot will see Rebecca Osowski and Mathew Ternus battle for the seat being vacated by Katie Dachtler.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF still moving towards neighborhood bridge project

East Grand Forks is readying an RFP to hire a consultant to help move a proposed intercity bridge at 32nd Avenue South forward. East Grand Forks Administrator David Murphy told council members last night (Tuesday) the goal is to get the project as shovel ready as possible to take advantage of outside funding – including federal dollars. Murphy says the consultant will guide the process in conjunction with the Minnesota D-O-T. “They have quite a bit of guidelines for rehabbing a bridge…replacing a bridge…and refurbishing a bridge…but not a new bridge at a new location and site.”
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF Schools: emergency powers & appointments

— — — Red River High School has landed a new associate principal. The Grand Forks School Board named Jay Hepperle to the post last night. He is currently holds a similar title in Dickinson. He’ll assume the role previously held by Tony Bina who will take over as Athletic Director at Central High School. Hepperle will earn a salary of $112,427 dollars. A total of six candidates applied for the position.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF Parks Board to launch aquatics study

The Grand Forks Park Board agreed Tuesday to hire the consulting firm Berry Dunn/GreenPlay to conduct a feasibility study on a proposed indoor sports and aquatics facility. Park officials are in the process of finalizing the scope and cost of the work. As written in the RFP the report would...
GRAND FORKS, ND

