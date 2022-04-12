MONDAY SOCCER: Piasa Birds notch another shutout

Ali Wilson of Southwestern scored a pair of goals and the Piasa Birds went on to shut out Springfield Lutheran 4-0 Monday in Piasa. (Greg Shashack file | The Telegraph)

Another game, another shutout win for the Southwestern Piasa Birds.

The Piasa Birds notched their fifth consecutive shutout and sixth of the season and rolled past Springfield Lutheran 4-0 Monday in girls prep soccer action at Southwestern. It was their sixth consecutive victory

Southwestern appears to have struck on a perfect formula. The Piasa Birds control possession of the ball much of the game, but when an opponent does create a scoring chance, their defense snuffs it out.

"We're making it hard on teams to score when we play at home," Southwestern coach Tyler Hamilton said. "That's a goal the girls had this year and they're working hard to keep it that way."

Goalie Kayla LeMarr earned another shutout for the Piasa Birds, who ran their overall record to 7-2 with Monday's non-conference victory.

Since defeating East Alton -Wood River 9-1 on March 28, the Piasa Birds shut out Jersey (1-0), Salem (7-0), Gillespie 6-0) and Carlinville (4-0) heading into Monday's game against Springfield Lutheran.

On the offensive side, Southwestwern's Ali Wilson scored two goals and teammates Mac Day and Morgan Durham each added a goal.

Wilson, a junior, has 19 goals and an assists on the season. Day, also a junior, has nine goals and seven assists.

On Monday, Day opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a shot from the top of the box off an assist from Laini Bock.

Wilson made it 2-0 at halftime when she scored in the 32nd minute off a crossing pass from Durham.

The Piasa Birds doubled the score in the second half.

"I thought once we settled in, the girls played well," Hamilton said. "We looked a lot better in the second half and controlled well.

In the 58th minute, Durham scored an unassisted goal and Wilson finished the scoring in the 62nd minute off a on a long throw-in from Day.

The Piasa Birds are scheduled to play a South Central Conference game Tuesday at Greenville.

Greenville 1, Jersey 0 - A second-half goal by Greenville was all the Comets needed to notch the non-conference win in Jerseyville.

The loss snaps a two-game win streak by Jersey and lifts Greenville's record to 8-4. Jersey is 2-9-1 overall.

Jersey is scheduled to play host to O'Fallon at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.