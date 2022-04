Protocol Climate hive, rise up. Sorry, we’ve just always wanted to say that. It felt good. Where were we? Ah, yes, right. Today, we’re delving into a nice, uplifting set of topics: war and climate. With the world seemingly spinning out of control, we’ll explore some of the assumptions of the worst climate scenario scientists have dreamed up. Don’t worry, though: We’ll also talk about bitcoin mining with solar power and the electric vehicle investment revolution. Today’s newsletter really is an emotional rollercoaster, so make sure the safety bar is locked. And away we go…

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO