Brooklyn, NY

Multiple shot, 13 injured found in Brooklyn subway station, officials say

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Multiple people were found shot in a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, officials said.

FDNY said a call came in at around 8:27 a.m. for smoke coming in the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park. Upon arrival, responders found the victims and several undetonated devices at the same location.

First responders told PIX11 News likely more than five were shot. FDNY told PIX11 News that 13 injured individuals have been taken to area hospitals.

Three patients are being treated at Methodist Hospital, according to PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the back and the other two sustained a leg and head injury, respectively.

Police said there are currently no active explosive devices. The scene continues to be active.

    Image from the scene following a sho0ting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
    Image from the scene following a sho0ting at a subway station in Brooklyn (PIX11)
    First responders are in Sunset Park, Brooklyn where multiple people were found shot and injured. (PIX11)
Images from the scene following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn. (Credit: PIX11)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

#Subway#Shooting#Sunset Park#Fdny#Pix11 News#Methodist Hospital
