Kentucky State

Recap of the 2022 Legislative Session

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRenee Shaw hosts a recap the 2022 legislative session. Guests: Terry Brooks, executive...

KRQE News 13

Governor announces special legislative session in April

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that there will be a special session called to provide economic relief. Legislators will also consider a revised supplemental junior spending bill. The governor and legislators worked to agree on parameters for a revised bill and to make sure projects are appropriately budgeted as recurring or […]
POLITICS
Chronicle

Guest Commentary: The Failures of the Washington Legislative Session

In the normal course of events, Washington lawmakers use a short legislative session to make small mid-term adjustments to the state’s current two-year budget or to tackle any pressing policy questions. This year, things were much different. Don’t be fooled by optimistic news releases issued by the powers that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sheridan Media

Governor Gordon Recaps Budget Session During News Conference

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon held a news conference Monday afternoon to recap the budget session of the Wyoming Legislature that concluded last week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The 20-day budget session that began on February 14 came to a close late Friday night in Cheyenne. Governor...
WYOMING STATE

