African American Agribusiness-woman Starts Local Seed Farm, Cultivates Culturally Rooted Crops

Amirah Mitchell. Image via Owen Taylor, Truelove Seeds, at AXIOS.

Amirah Mitchell is a transplant. She’s taken her Phila. business to nearby Emmaus and set down roots, an appropriate development for an agribusiness. Taylor Allen, in AXIOS, cultivated the tale of Mitchell in her role as seed farm operator.

Mitchell’s business makes her something of an anomaly: As a person of color, she shares her role with less than two percent of 3.4 million farmers in the nation (according to U.S. Census of Agriculture data).

But the statistics don’t diminish her passion. She views her seed business as a means to champion crops that speak to Black history: okra, black-eyed peas, and collard greens, and such.

With capital amassed in a GoFundMe campaign, access to fields, and a banner brand (Sistah Seeds), she’s very eager.

“My general feeling right now is impatience to get on the land and just start doing the work,” she said.

The seed cultivation is only part of the business model; Mitchell also intends to run workshops for others to learn about growing and saving seed crops.

“There’s definitely been times this season so far when I felt nervous about starting my own projects, but ultimately, I’m confident in my ability to do this work,” she concluded.