ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Dozens injured after gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; ‘person of interest’ who rented van sought

By Kareen Wynter, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBRc0_0f6ltoWB00

A gunman in a gas mask and construction vest set off a smoke grenade and fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets in a rush-hour subway train, shooting at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said. Police were scouring the city for the shooter and trying to track down the renter of a van possibly connected to the violence.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train as others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.

Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 29 in all were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions, according to hospitals.

The gunfire erupted on a train that pulled into a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, about a 15-minute ride from Manhattan and predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter’s motive was unknown.

Authorities found a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene, along with extended magazines, a hatchet, both detonated and undetonated smoke grenades, a black garbage can, a rolling cart, gasoline and key to a U-Haul van, Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

He said the key led investigators to the van renter, who they said has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Authorities were looking for him, but Essig stressed that it wasn’t yet clear whether the man was linked to the shooting.

Investigators believe the weapon jammed, preventing the suspect from continuing to fire, the officials said. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has completed an urgent trace to identify the gun’s manufacturer, seller and initial owner.

The officials said authorities zeroed in on a person of interest after the credit card used to rent the van was found at the shooting scene.

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall that it had put security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an “express track to justice.” But at the station where the train arrived, the cameras apparently weren’t working.

MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn’t know why the cameras malfunctioned. But he said police had “a lot of different options” from cameras elsewhere on the subway line to get a glimpse of the shooter.

One rider’s video, shot through a closed door between subway cars, shows a person in a hooded sweatshirt raising an arm and pointing at something as five bangs sound. In another video, smoke and people pour out of a subway car, some limping.

“Someone call 911!” a person shouts.

Other video and photos from the scene show people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the platform — some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood — and another person on the floor of a subway car.

Rider Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist that passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the connecting door.

“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”

As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.

“This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous,” the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon. “This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”

Fire and police officials had responded to reports of an explosion, but Sewell said at the press conference that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.

After people streamed out of the train, quick-thinking transit workers ushered passengers to another train across the platform for safety, Lieber, the MTA chairman, noted.

High school student John Butsikaris was riding the other train when he saw a conductor urging everyone to get in. He thought it might be a mundane problem until the next stop, when he heard screams for medical attention and his train was evacuated.

“I’m definitely shook,” the 15-year-old told The Associated Press. “Even though I didn’t see what happened, I’m still scared, because it was like a few feet away from me, what happened.”

No transit workers were physically hurt, according to their union.

In Menlo, Iowa, President Joe Biden praised “the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians, civilians, who didn’t hesitate to help their fellow passengers and tried to shield them.”

Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, said in a video statement that the city “will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual.”

New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile bloodshed in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January, when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers were already inside the station when the shootings occurred.

Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of panicked passengers, some wounded, running up the stairway at the 25th Street station. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.

“It was insane,” he told the AP. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

75-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Victorville home; man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 75-year-old woman in a Victorville home, authorities said Monday. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. April 8 at a home along the 15400 block of Topango Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, Maria Padel Wetzel, was found lying […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
WKBN

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people were shot and another 13 were injured on an N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday morning. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Shooting#Hispanic#Asian
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
Miami Herald

Teacher and student shot after gunman opens fire outside school in Boston, cops say

A gunman who opened fire outside a Massachusetts school, shooting a teacher and student, is on the loose, according to Boston police. Police said the shooting happened Tuesday, March 15, in the TechBoston Academy parking lot as the teacher and student were getting ready for a school event around 5:40 p.m., according to a news conference. The unidentified suspect fled the scene and no potential motives were specified.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Two off-duty corrections officers shot in Queens bar

March 19 (UPI) -- A shooting at a bar in Queens early Saturday morning resulted in two off-duty employees of the New York City Department of Correction being hospitalized. The victims included a 31-year-old man, who was shot in the left hand, and a 32-year-old woman, who was shot in the ankle. Both are listed in stable condition and are expected to recover.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in Brooklyn shooting that injured teen

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released new video of a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition in Brooklyn.Police say you can see the 16-year-old boy outside a building in Crown Heights trying to run through a door.It happened Monday night on Sterling Place and Rochester Avenue.Police say a gunman fired one shot, hitting the teen in the chest. The gunman then walks way and takes off with an accomplice.Police are looking for both suspects.The victim is expected to survive.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
KTLA

KTLA

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy