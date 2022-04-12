ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreno Valley, CA

One killed after SUV slams into home in Moreno Valley

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

One killed after SUV slams into home in Moreno Valley 00:22

At least one person was killed after an SUV careened into the garage of a home in Moreno Valley late Monday night.

At 11:15 p.m. the driver of the SUV lost control and slammed into the garage of a home in the 11900 block of Indian Street. The SUV got wedged in the garage.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the two occupants of the SUV were trapped and had to be extricated by firefighters.

The passenger died at the scene, the sheriff's department said. The driver was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries. No names were released.

There were people inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the wreck.

CBS LA

