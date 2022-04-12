ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Second Victim in Saturday Night Aliquippa Shooting Identified

beavercountyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Aliquippa, Pa.) PA State Police in Beaver have identified the second person shot early Sunday morning at the intersection...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
truecrimedaily

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend says she 'did not do a very good job' cleaning up his blood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old woman is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a rental car and then dumping his body in an alley. According to a statement, Allegheny County Police received a call on March 13 at 6:29 a.m. about a deceased male in Derby Alley. First responders located a male with a gunshot wound to his head, and the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit arrived on the scene to begin an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Frank James, Suspect In Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting With Ties To Philadelphia, Arrested In New York City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police confirm 62-year-old Frank James, the suspect in the Brooklyn mass subway shooting where 10 people were shot and more than a dozen others were injured, has been arrested. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. STAY WITH CBS PHILLY FOR UPDATES.  Police say James has ties to Philadelphia. He has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin. Police say James fired numerous gunshots inside the N line subway car at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station. On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Aliquippa, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Beaver, PA
Beaver, PA
Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Beaver County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Woman Attacks Another Woman With Baseball Bat, Runs Her Over With Car

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat and ran her over several times. Witnesses said Nicole Moore attacked and ran down the victim because she took a cell phone video of Moore’s child left alone in a car. A friend told KDKA-TV that the victim, Tiara Stout, is in the hospital recovering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to police, Stout was concerned about the welfare of a child allegedly left sitting in a car for more than 20 minutes. “Nicole shows up. She comes outside, she starts going crazy and...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
PennLive.com

Pa. woman, 24, admits shooting boyfriend, dumping body; says he was still breathing so she fired twice more

A couple’s argument turned deadly as they drove a rental car to a drug deal. It ended with the boyfriend’s body dumped in an alley and the woman charged. This, according to TribLive.com in Pittsburgh, which reports 24-year-old Brook Lynn Lank of Pittsburgh faces charges of homicide and abuse of a corpse in the killing and dumping of 22-year-old Anthony Lofton.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Person#Criminal Investigation#Beaver County Radio News#Aliquippa Police
CBS Pittsburgh

Young Woman Attacked By Dog In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the owner of a dog that they said attacked a young woman. State police said the owner was walking her dog at Hempfield Area High School when her dog attacked the young woman, who was running nearby. Police said the woman took off with her dog without saying a word. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The victim required medical attention. “We’re hoping to find the person and the dog to make sure the dog isn’t showing any sign of possibly having rabies,” trooper Steven Limani said. Police said the dog was on a leash.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WAFF

One injured, one charged after Saturday night shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Blue Spring Road after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrested 22-year-old Treyvon Young and charged him with Second degree Domestic Violence and Discharging Firearm into occupied dwelling. Officers say one woman was left injured after the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy