FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Jordan Reid has projected all seven rounds of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft with one Razorback picked for first round and four overall drafted. Reid projects wide receiver Treylon Burks to the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 26 in Round 1. Reid also has the New Orleans Saints taking defensive tackle John Ridgeway in Round 6 with pick No. 194. In Round 7, Reid projects cornerback Montaric Brown to the Los Angeles Chargers with pick 260 followed one pick later by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted edge Tre Williams.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO