ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, PA

Lakewood Man Arrested Stealing Metal At Jersey Shore Construction Site: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4cvz_0f6lrrzY00
East Veterans Highway Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old Lakewood man was arrested for stealing scrap metal from a construction site despite several chances from police to put the debris back, authorities said.

Simcha Labovitz was charged with theft as well as possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, April 10 at about 3:40 a.m., according to Jackson Township police.

Patrol officers purportedly found Labovitz at a construction site on East Veterans Highway. The man had metal in his hand and there was a large quantity of metal and other construction material near his vehicle, police said.

The dumpster was rented and police asked Labovitz whether he had permission from the owner to take the materials.

Police even gave the man the business owner's phone number to ask for permission, but the man reportedly argued with police about his right to take the metal.

The man called 9-1-1 and the watch commander also told the man to return the materials to the dumpster, police said.

After being placed under arrest, the male was searched and the officers recovered a small clear glass pipe with residue which is commonly used to smoke drugs, they said.

Labovitz,was processed and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a summons pending a court appearance. Additional charges may be pending in this investigation, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Jackson Township, PA
City
Lakewood, PA
Jackson Township, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested For Stealing Copper Piping, Meth Possession In Santa Clarita

A man was arrested for stealing copper piping and possession of meth this week when a sharp-eyed Santa Clarita deputy spotted him in Canyon Country. A deputy patrolling Canyon Country earlier this week observed a man exiting a business center with a shopping cart still in tow and carrying a large suitcase, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Construction Site#Construction Material
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

BUSTED: Trenton Man Found With 71 Heroin Decks, Handgun With High-Capacity Mag, Police Say

A Trenton man was slapped with drug and weapons offenses after he was found with more than 70 decks of heroin and a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said. Ivan Olmeda-Vargas, 39, was found with 71 heroin decks and a Smith and Wesson M&P .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun as detectives pulled him over on Tuesday, March 15, Police Director Steve E. Wilson said on Thursday, March 24.
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy