Lakewood Man Arrested Stealing Metal At Jersey Shore Construction Site: Police

East Veterans Highway

A 26-year-old Lakewood man was arrested for stealing scrap metal from a construction site despite several chances from police to put the debris back, authorities said.

Simcha Labovitz was charged with theft as well as possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, April 10 at about 3:40 a.m., according to Jackson Township police.

Patrol officers purportedly found Labovitz at a construction site on East Veterans Highway. The man had metal in his hand and there was a large quantity of metal and other construction material near his vehicle, police said.

The dumpster was rented and police asked Labovitz whether he had permission from the owner to take the materials.

Police even gave the man the business owner's phone number to ask for permission, but the man reportedly argued with police about his right to take the metal.

The man called 9-1-1 and the watch commander also told the man to return the materials to the dumpster, police said.

After being placed under arrest, the male was searched and the officers recovered a small clear glass pipe with residue which is commonly used to smoke drugs, they said.

Labovitz,was processed and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a summons pending a court appearance. Additional charges may be pending in this investigation, police said.

