2024 T20 World Cup: USA granted automatic qualification

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USA have been granted automatic qualification for the Men's T20 World Cup in 2024 as the...

Boxing Scene

IBA Reveals The Details of Olympic Qualification System For Paris 2024

The Olympic Qualification System (OQS) for the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, newly developed and recently approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), defines the categories for Paris 2024. There will be 124 places for seven events on the men’s side and 124 places for six women’s events. IBA has combined most of the IBA’s 13 men’s and 12 women’s weight categories into the respective Olympic categories.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Lionesses World Cup qualification on hold despite 5-0 win

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification for the World Cup. They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D...
SOCCER
BBC

Scotland 'will only get better' in World Cup bid - Pedro Martinez Losa

Scotland will "only get better" in their bid to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup, says head coach Pedro Martinez Losa. Scotland put in a much-improved performance but still lost 2-0 to Spain in qualifying for next summer's tournament. Martinez Losa's side were better at Hampden having received an 8-0...
SPORTS
#T20
swimswam.com

USA Swimming Releases Qualifying Criteria For 2022 World Championships

Qualification berths for the 2022 World Championships will be on the line later this month at the International Team Trials in Greensboro, N.C. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has released the qualifying criteria for the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, with the U.S. team to be selected...
GREENSBORO, NC
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods announces decision on British Open

Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins Commonwealth gold - On This Day in 2018

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold on this day in 2018.Johnson-Thompson won her first major outdoor title despite battling a calf injury on the Gold Coast in Australia.Going into the 800 metres, the final event of a gruelling two days, the 25-year-old reigning indoor world champion had a 14-second buffer between herself and her nearest challenger.Struggling with her right leg, she laboured to fourth place in her heat. But it was enough for gold and she collapsed on the track after crossing the line.Johnson-Thompson said: “It was the emotion and the pain.“Just after the 200 (at the end...
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kim Clijsters Has Retired For Third Time: Sports World Reacts

Kim Clijsters might be done playing tennis for good this time. She has officially announced her retirement from the sport for the third time and will no longer play competitive tournaments. “I can’t wait to see what new adventures will cross my path,” Clijsters said. The 38-year-old came...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead At Just 17

Tragic news, just tragic news. It's been revealed that Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez, 17, has tragically passed away during national team training, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced. The accident occurred when the boat she was sailing with her twin sister Sarra capsized in high winds in training. Eya...
SPORTS
UPI News

Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters

April 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic began his clay-court season with an upset loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament. Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serbian 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round of the tournament, handing Djokovic another setback as he attempts to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
TENNIS
Reuters

Malaga to host knockout stage of Davis Cup Finals for two years

April 13 (Reuters) - Malaga in Spain will host the knockout stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals in November on an indoor hard court, the International Tennis Federation said on Wednesday. Malaga, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, was earlier chosen as one of the four cities to...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep opens on her 'worst year ever'

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep admitted 2021 was "the worst year ever" for her but she is happy that she has gotten to a positive start to 2022. At the Rome Masters last year, Halep was up by a set against Angelique Kerber before she was forced to retire the match due to a calf injury.
TENNIS

