HutchCC board to meet Thursday

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation will present nearly $60,000 in donations to five Buhler families that were affected by the fires in March. The day after the fires, the school district began reaching out to Buhler families that were impacted and immediately went to work, figuring out just how to help. The Buhler Foundation was able to help provide essentials for families as they began to assess the true damage that they were facing due to the fires, including providing clothing, bedding, food and shelter. Other entities also chipped in to help. The Foundation received hundreds of gifts from residents near and far as well as large gifts from Haven School District and Holy Cross School.

BUHLER, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO