Hutchinson, KS

HutchCC board to meet Thursday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 1 day ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will discuss a revised visitors policy for the campus as part of their meeting on Thursday. The main thrust of the new policy is to be sure that...

Hutch Post

Local realtor named to Kansas Real Estate Commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson realtor has been appointed by the governor to an administrative position. Marsha McConnell was appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to the Kansas Real Estate Commission. McConnell is active with the Kansas Association of Realtors and served a three-year term as a director on the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 Education Foundation raises nearly $60K for fire victims

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 Education Foundation will present nearly $60,000 in donations to five Buhler families that were affected by the fires in March. The day after the fires, the school district began reaching out to Buhler families that were impacted and immediately went to work, figuring out just how to help. The Buhler Foundation was able to help provide essentials for families as they began to assess the true damage that they were facing due to the fires, including providing clothing, bedding, food and shelter. Other entities also chipped in to help. The Foundation received hundreds of gifts from residents near and far as well as large gifts from Haven School District and Holy Cross School.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

MCC sale another success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The exact numbers won't be known for a few days but it appears that the Mennonite Relief Sale held over the weekend in Hutchinson was a success. According to Jim Robb, the event will take in around $600,000 which is higher than in previous years. Robb said the general auction took in about $237,000, the quilt auction about $85,000 and the quilters corner another $27,000. The 5K fun run Saturday morning netted another $29,000 and the feeding of the multitude took in $46,000. The full total of all donations and other items will be released soon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Sandhill plum officially named Kansas state fruit

TOPEKA — The Sandhill plum is the official state fruit of Kansas after Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill Tuesday. The effort was the product of a multi-school effort to learn about the political process and pick a state fruit. More than 400 fourth- and fifth-grade students from 24 different schools participated by writing essays and sending letters to state representatives and voting on which fruit to designate.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Reno County commission to get first look at 2023 budget Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will hear their first budget presentations for the 2023 fiscal year when they meet on Tuesday. Presentations will be made from the Extension Service, Reno County Drug Court, 4-H and from Economic Development. County Administrator Randy Partington says it might be a little early to say where the county numbers are right now, but so far it looks good.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Fager: Ballot watermark proposal could increase costs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Legislature is considering multiple election security measures this session. One of those would require a watermark on ballots. The whole purpose behind what they are trying to do is make it to where the paper has the watermark in it, so you can't just print it off of a regular printer and feed it in," said Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager. "We do have things in place to where you can't do that anyway. We have the tick marks and things and the machines read that very particularly."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kelly signs bill modifying free vision screening of school children

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill altering standards for free vision screenings at public schools or accredited private schools and establishing a commission to help families secure additional services for a child failing the initial screening. “Early detection of vision issues in children helps educators assess and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

City looking over options for Memorial Hall once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The use and preservation of Memorial Hall has once again come into the discussion by the Hutchinson City Council. Last week, the council agreed to a letter of support on a grant application that will be used to fund a study of the little-used building and how it could become a better venue in the future.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SkillsUSA competition coming back to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The SkillsUSA Kansas competition is coming back to Hutchinson this year after a two-year break because of COVID. SkillsUSA Kansas will be April 27 through April 29 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The annual statewide competition will feature more than 40 skills competitions and nearly 1,000 students. The competition is asking for volunteer judges for competitions on April 27 and April 28.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Career fair successful at Sports Arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Career Fair at the Sports Arena on Thursday was a great success. "We had 550 job seekers," said DJ Chastain with HutchCC. "Students, community members, anybody from the surrounding area. They come from all over, basically. We had 153 employers represented there. The Sports Arena was basically full clear down the hallways and clear through the gym."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

