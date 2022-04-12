HutchCC board to meet Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will discuss a revised visitors policy for the campus as part of their meeting on Thursday. The main thrust of the new policy is to be sure that...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will discuss a revised visitors policy for the campus as part of their meeting on Thursday. The main thrust of the new policy is to be sure that...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0