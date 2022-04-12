The hot dog Coney Island pasty is as Michigan as it gets, new at Tigers games
DETROIT - It’s a little bit Detroit, a little bit Upper Peninsula and a whole lot of Michigan. We asked fans what they...www.mlive.com
DETROIT - It’s a little bit Detroit, a little bit Upper Peninsula and a whole lot of Michigan. We asked fans what they...www.mlive.com
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 2