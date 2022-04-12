ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The hot dog Coney Island pasty is as Michigan as it gets, new at Tigers games

By Edward Pevos
The Ann Arbor News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT - It’s a little bit Detroit, a little bit Upper Peninsula and a whole lot of Michigan. We asked fans what they...

www.mlive.com

MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Comerica Park is now selling pasties

Nothing is more American than baseball, and few things are more Michigan than pasties. And now, the Upper Peninsula staple has made its way to Detroit's Comerica Park. The park is now selling pasties in four different flavors, including brisket and macaroni and cheese; Polish sausage, sauerkraut, and pierogi; a sweet apple pasty; and something that combines two iconic Michigan dishes: a coney pasty with slices of hot dog, chili, mustard, and diced onion.
DETROIT, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
1240 WJIM

A Michigan Man Won $4 Million After Buying Scratch Off

Imagine walking in, buying a scratch-off, and winning big time. A Michigan man is more than likely relaxing on the beaches of a warmer state because that's exactly what he said he would be doing after he won big. The Michigan man prefers to remain anonymous at this time, however,...
TAYLOR, MI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

The pandemic seems to be showing signs of slowing and that means many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings are getting that much closer to fruition. While it’s still a bit early to tell how long it will take for some spots to debut, it’s safe to say that Detroiters are eager for something new.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
KSNT News

This new Topeka hot dog shop feeds and breathes firefighters

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new gourmet hot dog restaurant opened in Topeka on Monday, bringing with it an extensive menu. Fire Station Doghouse is owned and operated by chef Johnny Jackson, a Topeka native who manages the Throne Catering Company based out of Kansas City. He said that after years of catering to that area […]
TOPEKA, KS
HometownLife.com

Michigan couple says goodbye to apartment living as they head west to live van life

Nick Kokenos and Erica Battle's first home together is a 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 van. And they wouldn't have it any other way. The couple, who until recently lived in Farmington Hills, has been outfitting the van as a mobile home for nearly a year and they plan to travel the country in it. They'd originally hoped to set off around Thanksgiving last year, but all good things take time.
Mix 95.7FM

Spring Has Sprung: When Do West Michigan’s Greenhouses Open?

The sun is out, the snow is melting, and it's finally time to spend a little time outside enjoying the greenery. And if you love to have a beautiful green space inside or outside, one of West Michigan's greenhouses will have your best selection of plants and experts to help you bring some life to the ones who are feeling a little lackluster after a long winter.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
