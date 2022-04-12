The hot dog Coney Island pasty is as Michigan as it gets, new at Tigers games

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO