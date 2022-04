Monday is Tax Day, and what better way to celebrate filing those taxes than to get free or discounted stuff. --Firehouse Subs is offering guests a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on Monday. The coupon is only valid on Monday and in-restaurant. Not valid online or with delivery orders. The coupon can be downloaded at FirehouseSubs.com/TaxDay. Firehouse Subs is located at 2900 W. Loop 250 N, suite 162.

