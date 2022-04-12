ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station.

Further details were not immediately available. New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman found dead with throat slashed inside Bronx apartment

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.Distraught family members sobbed outside the Bronx apartment building where 37-year-old Bjana James was murdered inside her home.A neighbor watching from her window knew James and observed her loved ones placing candles outside the Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, which became a crime scene early Saturday."They need to catch the person who did it," the neighbor said.James is survived by a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter."Now those kids don't have a mother," neighbor...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

