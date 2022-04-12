ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination

Vintage aerial photo of Willow Grove Amusement Park.Image via Old Images of Philadelphia Facebook.

After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park quickly turned out to be a draw for residents from both the densely-populated Philadelphia neighborhoods and the city’s pastoral suburbs, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.

The amusement park was started by owners of local trolley companies who were looking to promote their lines.

In 1986, they opened an acoustically dynamic bandshell where the music alternated between the patriotic marches of John Philip Sousa and classical music. These free concerts were known to draw up to 52,000 people and earned the park the title of “The Music Capitol of America.”

Another major attraction was the 10-acre man-made lake that featured the nation’s tallest electric fountain. On Saturdays, visitors could enjoy a fireworks display.

There were also plenty of other attractions, including a casino, a restaurant, and a movie theater. A spectacular carousel was then added in 1906.

Over five million people visited the park during its first season, prompting the addition of three new trolley lines to meet the demand.

The park reached peak attendance before World War I. Over time visits slowed down, and by 1976, it was demolished to be replaced by Willow Grove Park Mall.

Read more about Willow Grove Park in Hidden City Philadelphia.

