Fairfax County, VA

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Opening statements begin in defamation case

By Elizabeth Rosner and
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

Opening statements in Johnny Depp’s explosive defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard are set to begin in a Virginia court Tuesday morning — as fans camped out overnight in a show of support for the embattled actor.

The statements will be heard from 10 a.m. in Fairfax County Court by a panel of seven jurors, plus four alternates, who were chosen late Monday in the long-awaited and high-profile trial.

More than a dozen fans — some from as far as Portugal and London — had already lined up outside the courthouse before sunrise, including several who camped out overnight, in order to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars.

Maryland massage therapist Tiffany Lynn, 39, told The Post she was hoping to get a look at Depp inside the courtroom on day two after only seeing him whisked off in a car a day earlier.

“I feel what is going on with [Johnny] and his personal life being put out there, the truth will come out. He needs to get justice and be vindictive,” Lynn said.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages from his ex-wife.
Heard if being sued for defamation by Depp.

Yvonne de Boer flew in from Los Angeles and said she was running high on “Johnny adrenaline.”

“I’m gonna be here for 31 days but gotta go back and forth to LA but will be here for the verdict. I believe him and I know he’s innocent and I want him to get his justice,” she told The Post.

Judge Penney Azcarate has already banned Depp and Heard from signing autographs or posing for pictures in or outside the courthouse with their supporters in a bid to prevent the case from turning into a Hollywood circus.

More than a dozen fans had already lined up outside the courthouse before sunrise Tuesday.
David Laman, of Atlanta, holds a poster outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse during jury selection in the Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages from his ex-wife, who he claims defamed him when she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she was a victim of “sexual violence.”

While Depp wasn’t named in the op-ed, the actor claims it ruined his reputation and career after it was widely assumed Heard was writing about their five-year relationship.

Heard’s lawyers sought to have the case tried in California, where the actors both live, but a judge ruled Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia because the Washington Post’s computer servers for its online edition are located in Fairfax County.

A judge ruled Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia because the Washington Post’s computer servers for its online edition are located in Fairfax County.

The trial is expected to last more than a month and include testimony from both Heard and Depp and a string of other high-profile names, including Elon Musk and James Franco.

Celebrities
