‘American Idol’ contestant Kenedi Anderson drops out ‘for personal reasons’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
Kenedi Anderson dropped out of the ABC singing completion earlier this week. ABC via Getty Images

“American Idol” frontrunner Kenedi Anderson’s time on the hit singing competition series has come to an end.

The 17-year-old contestant got into the Top 24 for season 20 of the ABC series. However, on Monday, she took to social media to share that she decided to drop out of the musical race.

Her Top 24 performance was pre-taped and aired on Sunday. She sang a moving cover of Christina Perri’s hit tune, “Human.”

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol.’ This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” Anderson wrote.

“We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol,'” a rep for “American Idol” producer Fremantle Media told The Post in a statement.

Anderson thanked the show on Instagram for giving her the opportunity.

“I’m so grateful to ‘American Idol,’ the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me,” the teen said. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

While she did not address her issues specifically, fans still showered her with love in the comments. “So sad but sending you love,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “BABE YOU BETTER COME BACK! I hope everything’s alright!!!”

During the pre-taped episode, host Ryan Seacrest addressed Anderson’s performance.

“You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” he said at the time of the show. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Anderson made it to the Top 24 before she opted to leave the show.

Anderson was a fan favorite to win, as she had scored a platinum ticket from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

She first wowed the trio with her piano cover of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” during the show’s auditions.

The 17-year-old shocked the judges with her eclectic rendition of Christina Perri’s song “Human.”

The judges immediately were shocked by her amazing performance and lavished her with praise.

“I mean, my head is spinning,” Bryan, 45, said following her audition. Perry, 37, then gushed, “I’m threatened! They’re younger, they’re prettier, they sing really good! I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited. You check every box. And a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero.”

