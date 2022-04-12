ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties on UK government premises

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMmcO_0f6lpiMf00

(CNN) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined by the Metropolitan Police over lockdown-breaking parties held on UK government premises, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN on Tuesday.

The police said last month they would issue fines as part of their investigation into illegal events held in Downing Street and Whitehall, which took place while the rest of the country was living under strict pandemic lockdowns and sparked national outrage.

The fines are a confirmation that Johnson and Sunak broke Covid-19 laws created by their own government — even though the Prime Minister previously denied some parties were held and insisted all guidance was followed.

The so-called “Partygate” scandal, which emerged in late 2021, has sparked the most serious threat to Johnson’s premiership to date. Revelations that the Prime Minister himself attended several parties that officers were investigating led to calls for him to resign from across the political spectrum.

The Met Police said the investigation into illegal gatherings in the Downing Street continues.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fury over Boris Johnson’s comparison of Ukraine’s resistance to Brexit

Boris Johnson has sparked outrage by comparing the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.Former European Council president, Donald Tusk, said the Prime Minister’s words “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”.Apart from the bit where voting...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Boris Johnson's 'partygate' fine means he should resign, according to Bucks MP

A Buckinghamshire MP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign immediately. The PM has been notified that police intend to issue a fine for his role in the 'partygate' scandal. Mr Johnson has been accused of breaching coronavirus restrictions in place during lockdown and the Prime Minsister's spokesperson...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cnn#British#The Metropolitan Police#The Met Police#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure

Ukraine is pushing allied countries to seize and sell Russian assets including oil tankers, so that the proceeds can be used to pay for the rebuilding of destroyed cities and infrastructure. Negotiations are under way with various countries for the seizure and sale of the assets, said Oleg Ustenko, chief...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
BBC

Boris Johnson was warned of Lebedev security concerns, says Cummings

Dominic Cummings has said he was present when Boris Johnson was told of security concerns about his plan to award a peerage to Evgeny Lebedev. The ex-adviser said he was "in the room" when the PM was told intelligence officials had "serious reservations" about giving the honour to the Russian-born businessman.
U.K.
Daily Mail

We may pull out of Ulster deal: Boris Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering Article 16 of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, and hinted at disagreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the issue. The Prime Minister described an 'almost seamless harmony' between the UK and Germany on most issues during a briefing which focused mainly on support for Ukraine, but indicated the protocol was an area where there was friction.
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson: Ukraine paying the price for West's failure over Putin

Ukraine is "paying the price" for the West's failure to understand the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, the PM says. Boris Johnson told the BBC the Russian president's invasion had "already failed" because he underestimated the "strength of resistance" in Ukraine. But he blamed European countries who "went back to...
POLITICS
BBC

Senior Tory MP criticises Boris Johnson over Lebedev peerage

A senior Tory MP has said he "can't believe" Boris Johnson made Russian-born media mogul Evgeny Lebedev a lord. Sir Bernard Jenkin made the comments behind closed doors in February, as he called for tougher scrutiny of who MPs accept donations and hospitality from. They have come to light now...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: UK can ‘stick to principles’ while forging closer ties with Saudi Arabia, says PM

Boris Johnson is using “murderous dictators to keep lights on” because the Conservatives have failed to prepare an energy strategy during their years in power, the shadow deputy prime minister has claimed during noisy exchanges in the Commons.Angela Rayner, facing deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, said the PM was now “on a begging mission” as he visited the Gulf states to ask them to increase oil production.“The government benches have a choice - they can accept Labour’s plan to save working families hundreds of pounds on bills funded by a one-off levy on the soaring profits of energy companies,”...
U.K.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy