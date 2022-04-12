EPA Awards $300,000 For Clean School Bus in Dearborn

Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and geopolitical conflicts around Ukraine have come together and caused fuel prices to spike all around the world. In the United States, a gallon of regular gasoline now averages over four dollars, an 18% increase from February of 2022 (via CNN). This increase has been primarily driven by many European countries cutting their ties to Russian-supplied oil, and the Biden administration is currently attempting new trade deals with other oil producers like Iran and Venezuela to make up the difference and normalize fuel prices (via Wall Street Journal). However, we may still see high costs at the pump in the coming months.

