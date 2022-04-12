ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

EPA Awards $300,000 For Clean School Bus in Dearborn

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 1 day ago

CHICAGO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the Dearborn School District, in Dearborn, will use a $300,000 EPA grant to purchase an electric school bus. The grant is funded through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Electric School Bus Rebates program. The $7 million in ARP funding is directed toward...

WSB Radio

Coronavirus: EPA’s ‘Clean Air in Buildings Challenge’ provides air quality guidance

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency issued guidelines Thursday designed “to assist building owners and operators with reducing risks from airborne viruses and other contaminants indoors.”. Those airborne viruses include COVID-19. The guidelines, part of President Biden’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, would also apply to schools. Key actions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
The Independent

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from the 2010 through 2017 model years. Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light. The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of...
CARS
WSAW

EPA to prioritize environmental clean-up at site of former Unity gas station

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The site of a former gas station in Unity has been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the county and will be prioritized for clean-up by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Unity Auto Mart site consists of chlorinated solvent contamination in groundwater originating...
UNITY, WI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

GRPS lifting school bus mask mandate

The Grand Rapids Public School District announced on Friday it will lift its mask mandate for those that ride on the school bus. The change is in response to updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While they are no longer required on the school bus, the district still recommends them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Autoweek.com

Washington Takes Another Stab at Banning Gas Cars

Bill to phase-out sales of gas- and diesel-engined vehicles by 2030 passes Washington state legislature, following a similar attempt in 2021. The bill makes exemptions for vehicles with a weight over 10,000 pounds, as well as emergency vehicles. The previous effort was tied to the later implementation of a road...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Electric Bus#Infrastructure#Greenhouse Gas#Clean Air
SlashGear

The 5 Best Ways To Use Less Gas While Driving

Ongoing supply chain issues, inflation, and geopolitical conflicts around Ukraine have come together and caused fuel prices to spike all around the world. In the United States, a gallon of regular gasoline now averages over four dollars, an 18% increase from February of 2022 (via CNN). This increase has been primarily driven by many European countries cutting their ties to Russian-supplied oil, and the Biden administration is currently attempting new trade deals with other oil producers like Iran and Venezuela to make up the difference and normalize fuel prices (via Wall Street Journal). However, we may still see high costs at the pump in the coming months.
TRAFFIC
The Times-Gazette

Ashland agency presents Conservation Chat: Wetland Wonders on May 26

JEROMESVILL – Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be hosting Conservation Chat: Wetland Wonders at 10 a.m. on May 26 to share information about wetlands with the community and talk about cost-share opportunities for developing your own wetland projects in Ashland County. Wetlands perform vital roles in protecting water quality and proving habitat for...
ASHLAND, OH
POLITICO

The electric two-step

THE TRUCK STOPS HERE — Some of the world’s largest truck engine manufacturers say they’re all-in on electric vehicles. So why is their main trade group still lobbying against them?. AB Volvo says it’s going to try to sell 50 percent of its heavy-duty trucks as EVs...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Biden Administration Virtually Meets With a Dozen Automakers Regarding EV Infrastructure

Electric vehicles are beginning to spill forth from niche and mainstream manufacturers alike. The flow of battery-powered vehicles has turned from a mere trickle to more of a small stream, in anticipation of a full-fledged flood of EV demand (or, at least, regulatory incentives) soon to come. Oh, and there also is President Biden's executive order outlining its goal of 50 percent of new cars being EVs by 2030, as well as the recent increase in CAFE standards for 2025. To further discuss the challenges facing such a mass deployment of electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure that'll proverbially fuel them, the Biden-Harris Administration held a virtual meeting with a bunch of White House officials, private sector leaders, and automaker big-wigs on Wednesday, April 6.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

