LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Hartmann’s mountain zebra at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge died Thursday, according to a Walt Disney World spokesperson. “We are heartbroken over the loss of our Hartmann’s mountain zebra that passed away yesterday, and we ask that you keep our dedicated animal care Cast Members in your thoughts,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO