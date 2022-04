Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through March 18. I-95 from IGP to south of the future FCE interchange (between mile markers 323 and 326): Daytime shoulder and possible lane closures seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday for the next week for soil testing.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO