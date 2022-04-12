ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

GMA fans think Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, looks unrecognizable & stunning in fashion show modeling debut

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10gjPj_0f6lmoGi00

GMA fans think Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, 17, thinks stunning and unrecognizable in her fashion show modeling debut.

He posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on his Instagram of his daughter's first runway show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2MqR_0f6lmoGi00
Michael Strahan backstage at his daughter's first fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PclkY_0f6lmoGi00
Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, walking in the Sherri Hill fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad," he captioned the post.

The video showed Michael laughing and talking to someone backstage as Isabella gets her make-up done.

It then pans to her walking out in a stunning black dress, to which Michael had a front-row seat.

Fans then see her in an equally as stunning white dress with feathers on the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052Vr5_0f6lmoGi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MW6HK_0f6lmoGi00

The edited video then flashes back to the 17-year-old in her black dress.

She walks past Strahan who gives a proud look to the camera.

The video ends with still pictures of Isabella with her family, posing in front of a Sherri Hill backdrop.

Fans were quick to pay his daughter compliments in the comments.

"Wow. Gorgeous," said one fan.

"Absolutely stunning," iterated others.

Many commenters posted fire emojis and heart-eye emojis

"She's just breathtaking," wrote a third.

BLENDED FAMILY

Michael is relatively private when it comes to his family life, so that's why fans were excited to see how his daughter is doing.

He has four children-two from his first marriage and two from his second.

The morning show host was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996 and they had two children together- Michael Jr. and Tanita.

Then, in 1999, Michael married Jean Muggli and they had twins girls- Isabella and Sophia.

He and Jean split in 2006 when the twins were only two years old.

GMA-WAY

Fans were worried last month when Michael was noticeably absent from the morning show.

Lara Spencer and T.J. Holmes filled in for the 50-year-old as fans took to Twitter to express their concerns.

"Missing Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. I hope that everything is well with him," wrote one fan.

He returned to the show the next day but then was absent again at the end of March.

A fan tweeted Robin Roberts and asked when he and George Stephanopoulos would be back and she told them "very soon!."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zD92d_0f6lmoGi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158u4n_0f6lmoGi00

Neither Michael nor the other anchors gave a reason as to why he was missing from the show.

However, Variety reported that Michael is currently producing a new medical drama, so that could explain his absence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgPF6_0f6lmoGi00
Michael Strahan giving a look of pride to the camera as his daughter walks in her first fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wq2B1_0f6lmoGi00
Isabella Strahan in a stunning black dress from Sherri Hill Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GI34R_0f6lmoGi00
Host Michael Strahan with Sophia Strahan and Isabella Strahan at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jessica Biel Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her New TV Show—How Is This The Same Person?!

Jessica Biel is gearing up for a new role, and in the first teaser for the show Candy that was released on March 17, the 40-year-old was seen looking practically unrecognizable with a 70’s-style haircut and fresh face devoid of makeup. Biel is set to play the infamous ax murderer Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 killed her friend Betty Gore before pleading self defense.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Michael Strahan Makes Exciting Career Announcement

ABC is developing another medical drama to join Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor, but this one has a sports twist. In The Front Line, a professional athlete decides to join the medical profession. Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, who also made a successful jump from the gridiron to another field, is an executive producer on the project.
NFL
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Lara Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gma#Isabellastrahan#Blended
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Today star Al Roker documents huge weight loss with shocking photos

It's been 20 years since Al Roker underwent surgery for a gastric bypass and he is now reflecting on his life before his extraordinary weight loss. The Today star, 67, decided to go under the knife in 2002 after failing at numerous diets. At his heaviest, he weighed 340lbs (24 stone).
WEIGHT LOSS
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Just Shared a Major Update on Daughter Grace

Gizelle Bryant’s daughter Grace has just experienced a huge milestone. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s eldest child has officially gotten her driver’s license, as the proud mom recently revealed on Instagram. On March 18, Gizelle took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate Grace’s latest accomplishment....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy