GMA fans think Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, looks unrecognizable & stunning in fashion show modeling debut
GMA fans think Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, 17, thinks stunning and unrecognizable in her fashion show modeling debut.
He posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on his Instagram of his daughter's first runway show.
"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad," he captioned the post.
The video showed Michael laughing and talking to someone backstage as Isabella gets her make-up done.
It then pans to her walking out in a stunning black dress, to which Michael had a front-row seat.
Fans then see her in an equally as stunning white dress with feathers on the back.
The edited video then flashes back to the 17-year-old in her black dress.
She walks past Strahan who gives a proud look to the camera.
The video ends with still pictures of Isabella with her family, posing in front of a Sherri Hill backdrop.
Fans were quick to pay his daughter compliments in the comments.
"Wow. Gorgeous," said one fan.
"Absolutely stunning," iterated others.
Many commenters posted fire emojis and heart-eye emojis
"She's just breathtaking," wrote a third.
BLENDED FAMILY
Michael is relatively private when it comes to his family life, so that's why fans were excited to see how his daughter is doing.
He has four children-two from his first marriage and two from his second.
The morning show host was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996 and they had two children together- Michael Jr. and Tanita.
Then, in 1999, Michael married Jean Muggli and they had twins girls- Isabella and Sophia.
He and Jean split in 2006 when the twins were only two years old.
GMA-WAY
Fans were worried last month when Michael was noticeably absent from the morning show.
Lara Spencer and T.J. Holmes filled in for the 50-year-old as fans took to Twitter to express their concerns.
"Missing Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. I hope that everything is well with him," wrote one fan.
He returned to the show the next day but then was absent again at the end of March.
A fan tweeted Robin Roberts and asked when he and George Stephanopoulos would be back and she told them "very soon!."
Neither Michael nor the other anchors gave a reason as to why he was missing from the show.
However, Variety reported that Michael is currently producing a new medical drama, so that could explain his absence.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for The US Sun team?
Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS
Comments / 0