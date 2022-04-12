GMA fans think Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, looks unrecognizable & stunning in fashion show modeling debut

GMA fans think Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, 17, thinks stunning and unrecognizable in her fashion show modeling debut.

He posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos on his Instagram of his daughter's first runway show.

Michael Strahan backstage at his daughter's first fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan

Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, walking in the Sherri Hill fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!! As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad," he captioned the post.

The video showed Michael laughing and talking to someone backstage as Isabella gets her make-up done.

It then pans to her walking out in a stunning black dress, to which Michael had a front-row seat.

Fans then see her in an equally as stunning white dress with feathers on the back.

The edited video then flashes back to the 17-year-old in her black dress.

She walks past Strahan who gives a proud look to the camera.

The video ends with still pictures of Isabella with her family, posing in front of a Sherri Hill backdrop.

Fans were quick to pay his daughter compliments in the comments.

"Wow. Gorgeous," said one fan.

"Absolutely stunning," iterated others.

Many commenters posted fire emojis and heart-eye emojis

"She's just breathtaking," wrote a third.

BLENDED FAMILY

Michael is relatively private when it comes to his family life, so that's why fans were excited to see how his daughter is doing.

He has four children-two from his first marriage and two from his second.

The morning show host was married to Wanda Hutchins from 1992 to 1996 and they had two children together- Michael Jr. and Tanita.

Then, in 1999, Michael married Jean Muggli and they had twins girls- Isabella and Sophia.

He and Jean split in 2006 when the twins were only two years old.

GMA-WAY

Fans were worried last month when Michael was noticeably absent from the morning show.

Lara Spencer and T.J. Holmes filled in for the 50-year-old as fans took to Twitter to express their concerns.

"Missing Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. I hope that everything is well with him," wrote one fan.

He returned to the show the next day but then was absent again at the end of March.

A fan tweeted Robin Roberts and asked when he and George Stephanopoulos would be back and she told them "very soon!."

Neither Michael nor the other anchors gave a reason as to why he was missing from the show.

However, Variety reported that Michael is currently producing a new medical drama, so that could explain his absence.

Michael Strahan giving a look of pride to the camera as his daughter walks in her first fashion show Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan

Isabella Strahan in a stunning black dress from Sherri Hill Credit: Instagram/michaelstrahan

Host Michael Strahan with Sophia Strahan and Isabella Strahan at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California Credit: Getty

