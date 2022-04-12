ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman Gushes Over Wife Deborra-Lee Furness On 26th Anniversary: ‘You Light Up My Life’

By Jason Brow
 1 day ago
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

After more than a quarter-century together, Hugh Jackman took a moment to celebrate his ‘extraordinary wife,’ Deborra-Lee Furness, on their anniversary and thank her for a lifetime of ‘joy.’

“Today, I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” Hugh Jackman wrote on Monday (Apr. 11), sharing a picture of him alongside his better half, Deborra-Lee Furness. In the selfie, Hugh, 53, snuggled close to Deborra-Lee, 66, as they walked along the sandy shores of a beach somewhere. The Music Man actor added that ever since he and Deborra-Lee tied the knot in 1996, “every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy, and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!”

“Happy anniversary to two brilliant humans,” wrote Angela Bishop in the comments section. Jim Kwik also wrote, “Happy Anniversary!!” The rest of the commenters were similarly taken by Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s love. “If I marry someday, all I wish for is to be as happy and in love after 26 years like you two are. Even if I’m only half as happy I’m very lucky. Thank you for embodying the definition of true love. Happy 26th anniversary!” “You’re married to one of the most beautiful souls in the world. Congrats both.”

Since falling for each other, the two have traveled the world and have started a family. They’re parents to a son, Oscar, 21, and a daughter, Ava, 16.

(Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

The anniversary comes roughly two months after the opening of Hugh’s Music Man revival on Broadway. The Logan star plays the lead character, Harold Hill, opposite Sutton Foster‘s Marian Paroo. The show is set to run at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre until November 2022. Shortly after the show opened, Hugh and Deborra-Lee were spotted taking a stroll through the Big Apple. The couple looked toasty while taking in the sights, as they were dressed for the February NYC weather.

“Being married to you, Deb is as natural as breathing,” Hugh wrote in 2021 when celebrating his and Deborra-Lee’s 25th anniversary. “From nearly the moment we met… I knew our destiny was to be together. “In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement, and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater. I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life – and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

