El Paso, TX

El Paso suspends recycling collections due to strong winds

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced they are suspending all collections of blue recycling bins scheduled for Tuesday, due to the high winds. Officials from the City of El Paso Environmental Services...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Services#Extreme Weather
