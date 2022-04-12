ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Furious Husband Wants to Give Child Same Name as Infamous Serial Killer

By Donny Meacham
PopCrush
 1 day ago
A mom-to-be has taken to Reddit to share her husband has come up with an "idiotic" name for their baby. The 35-year-old woman noted she and her husband are "overjoyed" to be having a child after experiencing years of fertility issues. Her husband wants to name the unborn baby...

Comments / 29

Ellie Troup
21h ago

Noone should be made fun of at all much less over a name.. doesn't matter the name... parents need to teach their kids to be nice and they need to be nice and grow up..

3
Queen Medusa
1d ago

fill out the birth certificate when he's not there and then tell him the babys name later

6
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodora
Person
Ted Bundy
PopCrush

