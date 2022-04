The consumption of micro and nano plastics represents a health risk that could be "irreversible," researchers have said in a fresh warning about pollution.In a review of literature funded by the Medical University of Vienna, researchers looked at the health risk to humans from ingesting MNPs.Building on previous work which suggested that people in some areas of the world consume around five grams of MNPs per week - equivalent to a credit card - they examined contamination of food and drink containers.Microplastics are fragments of plastics that are smaller than five millimetres and come directly from either the products...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO