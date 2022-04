WESTMINSTER, MD—Maryland State Police have located a missing 12-year-old boy and his father after an extensive coordinated search ended in Carroll County on Tuesday morning. Christopher Geiger, 35, of Hampstead, was taken into police custody without incident and the 12-year-old child was recovered unharmed at just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and … Continue reading "Child, father located following Amber Alert, search ends in Carroll County" The post Child, father located following Amber Alert, search ends in Carroll County appeared first on Nottingham MD.

CARROLL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO