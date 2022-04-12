ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian gas price for Moldova doubles in April -Moldovagaz

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kSoO_0f6ljsab00

CHISINAU, April 12 (Reuters) - The price of Russian gas for Moldova more than doubled to $1,193 per thousand cubic metres in April, the head of the state energy company Moldovagaz Vadim Ceban said on Tuesday.

The former Soviet republic paid $547 in March.

Moldova and Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) last October extended a contract that had expired in September for five years starting from Nov. 1. read more

Аccording to the contract, the gas price is determined every month and it depends on spot prices of gas and oil.

Ceban said last month that from May 1, Moldovagaz would pay Gazprom only in Russian roubles and euros, whereas previously it also paid in U.S. dollars. read more

Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gazprom#Russian#Chisinau
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
GamesRadar+

World of Tanks studio is exiting Belarus and Russia with immediate effect

World of Tanks developer Wargaming has announced it will depart Belarus and Russia. The Belarusian video game developer announced earlier today on April 4 that it would be departing both nations with immediate effect. "Over the past weeks, Wargaming has been conducting a strategic review of business operations worldwide," the company stated via a press release. "The company has decided it will not own or operate any businesses in Russia and Belarus."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened sharply in jittery trade on Monday, reversing some of the previous week’s gains, after the central bank decided to relax temporary capital control measures aimed at limiting a drop in the currency. Late on Friday the central bank said it will...
ECONOMY
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy